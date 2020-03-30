US Markets

TSX dips at the open as coronavirus uncertainty persists

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as investors continued to weigh the effectiveness of stimulus measures in stemming the economic shock of the coronavirus outbreak.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 40.7 points, or 0.32%, at 12,647.04.

