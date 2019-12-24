TSX dips at open as financials drag

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday in thin trading ahead of Christmas as gains in energy stocks were offset by losses in financial shares.

* At 09:34 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 13.8 points, or 0.08%, at 17,114.91.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

