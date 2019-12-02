US Markets

TSX dips as Trump to restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil, Argentina

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, tracking global stocks, as U.S. President Donald Trump decided to restore tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, shrugging off a jump in oil prices following strong data from China.

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, tracking global stocks, as U.S. President Donald Trump decided to restore tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, shrugging off a jump in oil prices following strong data from China.

* At 10:37 a.m. ET (15:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 51.91 points, or 0.3%, at 16,988.29.

* Canadian manufacturing activity expanded in November for the third consecutive month as production climbed at a faster pace and new orders continued to grow, but the momentum was subdued compared to historical levels.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.2% even as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.3%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.2%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% despite gold futures GCc1 falling 0.3% to $1,461.2 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 81 issues were higher, while 147 issues declined for a 1.81-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 53 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Bombardier B BBDb.TO and Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO, which jumped 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

* Centerra Gold CG.TO fell 20.8%, the most on the TSX, after open pit mining operations were temporarily halted at its Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan. The second biggest decliner was Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, down 6.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Continental Gold Inc CNL.TO, Husky Energy HSE.TO and Harte Gold Corp HRT.TO.

* Eight stocks on the TSX posted new 52-week highs and one fell to a new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 42 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 103.45 million shares.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular