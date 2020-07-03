TSX dips as surging virus cases dim recovery hopes
Adds stock movements
July 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index retreated on Friday as a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States raised fears of another round of lockdowns, overshadowing early signs of an economic rebound from the pandemic-driven slump.
* The United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new daily global record for the pandemic.
* At 9:40 a.m. EDT (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 23.49 points, or 0.15%, at 15,598.91. With U.S. stock markets closed for a public holiday, trading volumes were lower than usual.
* The index was still on course to close higher on the week after being earlier boosted by data showing a jump in May exports.
* The energy sector .SPTTENdropped 0.3% as U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent crude LCOc1lost 1.3%. O/R
* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2% as gold futures GCc1were nearly flat. GOL/MET/L
* On the TSX, 67 issues were higher, while 143 issues declined for a 2.13-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 5.68 million shares traded.
* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO> and BRP Inc <DOO.TO>, both climbing more than 2%.
* Ero Copper Corp <ERO.TO> fell 2.3%, the most on the TSX, followed by Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO>.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Nutrien Ltd <NTR.TO>, Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc <ME.TO> and Harte Gold Corp <HRT.TO>.
* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new low.
* Across all Canadian issues, there were 13 new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 13.82 million shares.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)
((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'
- June 2020 Review and Outlook