TSX dips as surging virus cases dim recovery hopes

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Canada's main stock index retreated on Friday as a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States raised fears of another round of lockdowns, overshadowing early signs of an economic rebound from the pandemic-driven slump.

* At 9:33 a.m. EDT (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 9.92 points, or 0.06%, at 15,612.48.

