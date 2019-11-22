US Markets

TSX dips as pot stocks offset lift from trade deal hopes

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday in contrast to its U.S. counterparts, as losses in cannabis stocks countered a broader lift to sentiment from optimistic tones on trade talks from the United States and China.

* At 09:43 a.m. ET (14:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 11.85 points, or 0.07%, at 16,987.34.

* Wall Street advanced as U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News that a trade deal with China was potentially very close. .N

* Beijing had said earlier it wanted to work out an initial agreement with Washington, following reports that a truce could be delayed to 2020.

* Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by a near 4% drop in healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC.

* Hexo Corp HEXO.TO dropped 6.8%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, down 5.7%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1% while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.3%.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.5% as oil prices held near two-month highs.

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 was unchanged. O/R

* On the TSX, 133 issues were higher, while 92 issues declined for a 1.45-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 30.66 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power Systems <BLDP.TO>, which jumped 3.5% and ARC Resources Ltd <ARX.TO>, which rose 2.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy <HSE.TO>, Manulife Financial Corp <MFC.TO> and Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO>.

* Eight stocks on the TSX posted new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 44.49 million shares.

