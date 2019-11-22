TSX dips as pot stocks offset lift from trade deal hopes

Nov 22(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday in contrast to its U.S. counterparts, as losses in cannabis stocks countered a broader lift to sentiment from optimistic tones on trade talks from the United States and China.

* At 09:43 a.m. ET (14:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 11.85 points, or 0.07%, at 16,987.34.

* Wall Street advanced as U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News that a trade deal with China was potentially very close. .N

* Beijing had said earlier it wanted to work out an initial agreement with Washington, following reports that a truce could be delayed to 2020.

* Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by a near 4% drop in healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC.

* Hexo Corp HEXO.TO dropped 6.8%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, down 5.7%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1% while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.3%.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.5% as oil prices held near two-month highs.

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 was unchanged. O/R

* On the TSX, 133 issues were higher, while 92 issues declined for a 1.45-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 30.66 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power Systems <BLDP.TO>, which jumped 3.5% and ARC Resources Ltd <ARX.TO>, which rose 2.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy <HSE.TO>, Manulife Financial Corp <MFC.TO> and Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO>.

* Eight stocks on the TSX posted new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 44.49 million shares.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh)

