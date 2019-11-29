TSX dips as GDP growth slows; trade tensions weigh on energy stocks

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as the economy expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter, while lower oil prices amid heightening diplomatic tensions between the United States and China weighed on energy stocks.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (1443 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 23.83 points, or 0.14%, at 17,090.69.

* Data on Friday showed the Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.3% in the third quarter following a stronger-than-expected jump in the second quarter.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 2.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.6%. O/R

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

