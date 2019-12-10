TSX dips as financial stocks fall

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, pressured by a fall in financial companies as Canada's banking regulator raised the minimum capital requirement for 'systemically important' banks.

* The rule will be effective April 30 and will be applicable to banks such as Bank of Montreal BMO.TO, Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO, National Bank of Canada NA.TO, Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO.

* Their shares fell between 0.1% and 0.5%, while the broader financial sector slipped 0.5%.

* Limiting losses in markets was a report that said the trade negotiators from the United States and China were planning to delay a fresh round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15.

* At 9:54 a.m. ET (1454 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 25.99 points, or 0.15%, at 16,924.86.

* Healthcare stocks tumbled 1.4% on Tuesday, after rallying in the previous session.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, Canopy Growth Co WEED.TO and Western Forest Products Inc WEF.TO.

* Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO dropped 7.3%, the most on the TSX. The company signed a product development agreement with HDF Energy.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT gained 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.5% to $1,466.9 an ounce. GOL/

* Canada, Mexico and the United States have reached an agreement on a new North American free trade deal and they will sign it on Tuesday, but the pact still needs the approval of U.S. and Canadian lawmakers, Mexico's president said.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Oceanagold Corp OGC.TO, which jumped 2.6% and Gran Tierra Energy GTE.TO, which rose 2.1%, after it announced 2020 guidance update.

* On the TSX, 108 issues were higher, while 115 issues declined for a 1.06-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 21.51 million shares traded.

* The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 20 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 36.54 million shares.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Arjun.Panchadar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +918067492767;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.