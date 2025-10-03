TSX Continues To Climb Higher; Technology, Energy Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market marched on to a new record high on Friday, led by gains in energy, industrials and technology sectors, as the mood remained positive amid optimism surrounding artificial intelligence and hopes of another rate cut by the Federal Reserve outweighed concerns about a government shutdown in the U.S.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which surged to a new record high of 30,476.05 about an hour past noon, was up 260.92 points or 0.87% at 30,421.51 a little while ago.

Shopify Inc. shares are up nearly 5%, buoyed by an upward revision in the stock's target price by Rothschild Redburn.

Constellation Software is up nearly 3%. Descartes Systems Group, Bitfarms, Blackline Safety Corp, Kinaxis and Docebo Inc. are also up with strong gains.

Energy stocks Baytex Energy, Vermilion Energy, Enerflex and Advantage Oil & Gas are gaining 2 to 2.5%.

Among industrials shares, Canadian Pacific Kansas City is rising 2.3%. Ats Corp is up 2.2%, while Nfi Group, Canadian National Railway, Tfi International, Mda, and Waste Connections are gaining 1 to 1.6%.

On the economic front, the S&P Global Canada Composite PMI came in with a score of 46.3 in September 2025, down from 48.4 in August, marking the tenth consecutive monthly contraction in private sector activity.

The manufacturing PMI dropped to 47.7 from 48.3%, and the Services PMI fell to 46.3 from 48.6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.