TSX Closes Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended notably higher on Monday, as investors picked up shares, shrugging off a somewhat volatile start and falling crude oil prices.

Positive reaction to reports that several countries across the globe, including Italy, are easing curbs on businesses that were shut down earlier to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, contributed as well to market's rise.

Investors also looked ahead to the upcoming monetary policy statements of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, due out on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. It is widely expected that the central banks will come out with more stimulus to revive the economies.

The Bank of Japan today expanded the monetary stimulus for the second straight meeting as it removed the limit for bond purchases and downgraded both its GDP and inflation projections due to the spread of coronavirus, or Covid-19. The policy board of the BoJ unanimously decided to increase the maximum amount of additional purchases of commercial papers and corporate bonds.

Gains in healthcare, financial and consumer discretionary sections drove the market up. Real estate, utilities and industrial shares too ended on a bright note in the Canadian market.

Energy stocks rebounded from lower levels despite crude oil futures settling with a big loss. Mining, consumer staples and information technology stocks turned in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 221.75 points, or 1.54%, at 14,642.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) gained 3.6% and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) gained 3.4%. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) both ended higher by about 2.1%, while Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) advanced 1.6%.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) soared nearly 12%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) ended 5.6% up and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) rallied nearly 4%.

Shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) gained more than 3%. Faifax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) climbed up 9.7%. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) ended stronger by 8.25%. Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.To) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) also ended sharply higher.

Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) ended notably higher.

The U.S. market closed notably higher amid optimism about states reopening businesses. The Dow jumped 1.5%, the Nasdaq advanced 1.1% and the S&P 500 surged up 1.5%.

Most of the markets across Europe closed on a strong note. The major averages in Europe finished sharply higher. Markets across the Asia-Pacific region also ended higher on Monday.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $4.16, or 24.6%, at $12.78 a barrel. That was the second lowest settlement ever for a front-month contract.

Gold futures for June ended down $11.80, or about 0.7%, at $1,723.80 an ounce.

