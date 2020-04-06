US Markets

TSX climbs on hopes of slowing virus spread

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday investors drew comfort from a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases in many parts of the world.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 442.8 points, or 3.42%, at 13,381.1.

* Death toll from the virus slowed across major European nations including France and Italy. U.S. President Donald Trump also said that his country was seeing a "levelling off" of the crisis.

* In Canada, the number of people killed by the coronavirus jumped by just over 20% to 258 in a day on Sunday.

* The heavyweight financials sector .SPTTFS gained 3.9%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 3.5%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 3.8% as gold futures GCc1 rose 1.4% to $1,657.1 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1%, even as oil prices tumbled. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 4.9% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 3.2%. O/R

* On the TSX, 216 issues were higher, while 14 issues declined for a 15.43-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 36.94 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were software company Lightspeed POS Inc <LSPD.TO>, which jumped 12.7%, and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. <BPY_u.TO>, which rose 10.5%.

* Chorus Aviation Inc <CHR.TO>, which provides services to the airline industry, fell 8.2%, the most on the TSX, after the company suspended its dividend and announced a new $100 million revolving credit facility.

* The second-biggest decliner was Shawcor Ltd <SCL.TO>, down 2.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank <TD.TO>, Bank of Nova Scotia <BNS.TO> and Cenovus Energy Inc <CVE.TO>.

* The TSX posted a new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were three new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 58.29 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

SCL TD BNS CVE

