TSX Climbs To New Record High; Technology, Materials Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market's equity benchmark S&P/TSX Composite climbed to a new record high Friday morning, riding on sharp gains in technology, materials and energy sectors.

Easing geopolitical and tariff concerns, and firm commodity prices contributed to the positive mood in the market.

The index, which hit a new high at 33,151.83, was up 122.08 points or 0.37% at 33,124.78 nearly half an hour before noon.

Celestica, up nearly 3%, topped the list of gainers in the technology sector. Constellation Software and Coveo Solutions moved up by 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. Docebo, BlackBerry, Lightspeed Commerce and Sangoma Technologies also posted strong gains.

Among materials stocks, Lithium Americas Corp. surged 8% and Aya Gold & Silver rallied 7.2%. Capstone Mining gained 6.5%, while Pan American Silver Corp., Iamgold, Taseko Mines, Discovery Oil Corp and Orla Mining moved up 4 to 5%. First Quantum Minerals, Ivanhoe Mines, Ero Corpper and Teck Resources were among the other big gainers in the sector.

In the energy space, Strathcona Resources, Vermilion Energy, Paramount Resources, Birchcliff Energy, Suncor Energy, Parex Resources, Imperial Oil, Athabasca Oil Corp., Peyto Exploration and Baytex Energy gained between 1.3% and 2.5%.

Bausch Health Companies tanked more than 10%. Tecsys, Propel Holdings, MTY Food, Pet Valu Holdings, Bausch + Lomb Corporation, Linamar Corporation, Colliers International and TFI International lost 1.6 to 4%.

Retail sales in Canada are estimated to have dropped by 0.5% month over month in December, a report from Statistics Canada said. If confirmed, this would be the sharpest monthly decline in three months. In November, retail sales rose 1.3%, after dropping in the prior two months. Year on year, retail sales rose 3.1% in November.

Canada's manufacturing sales likely rose 0.5% in December 2025, according to preliminary estimates.

