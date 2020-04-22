TSX climbs as oil bounce lifts energy stocks

April 22 (Reuters) - Energy stocks boosted Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, as crude prices bounced back from historic lows on the prospect of production cuts aimed at tackling an oil glut.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 4.8% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 26.4% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 12.5%. O/R

* On the economic front, data showed Canada's annual inflation rate tumbled to a near five-year low of 0.9% in March as the coronavirus crisis and an oil supply war slashed gasoline prices, according to Statistics Canada.

* At 9:51 a.m. ET (1351 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 209.55 points, or 1.5%, at 14,149.61.

* Also helping the main index, the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 3.7% as gold futures GCc1 rose 2.3%. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 215 issues were higher, while 14 issues declined for a 15.36-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 32.38 million shares traded.

* Canada's Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO slipped 1.6% after the company pulled its 2020 forecast and reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit due to a drop in ad sales and weaker demand for its wireless services.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Meg Energy Corp <MEG.TO>, which jumped 9.9%, and First Quantum Minerals <FM.TO>, which rose 9.5%.

* Sleep Country <ZZZ.TO> fell 2.1%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was CAE Inc <CAE.TO>, down 0.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were StageZero Life Sciences Inc <SZLS.TO> and Cenovus Energy Corp <CVE.TO>.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 14 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 72.32 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

