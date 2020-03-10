TSX claws back from worst day in nearly 33 years

Adds details, updates prices

March 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as markets recovered some ground after a crash in oil prices sent equities plummeting in the previous session.

* As of 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 377.03 points, or 2.6%, at 14,891.27. In the previous session, the index had plummeted 10.3%, its worst day since October 1987.

* Energy stocks .SPTTEN, which track moves in oil prices, recovered a fraction of losses marked on Monday - their worst day ever. Oil prices rose sharply on the day, but were a far cry from levels seen prior to Monday. O/R

* Oil prices on Monday suffered their worst rout since the 1991 Gulf War as top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia began a price war.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 2.8%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN climbed 3.6%.

* Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC were the best performers for the day, as concerns over the global economy in light of the coronavirus outbreak prompted cautious plays.

* On the TSX, 222 issues were higher, while 7 issues declined for a 31.71-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 37.38 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Husky Energy HSE.TO, which jumped 12.3% after Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to "hold" from "sell".

* Pason Systems PSI.TO fell 1.5%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Great-West Lifeco Inc GWO.TO, down 0.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy CVE.TO and Crescent Point Energy CPG.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no fresh lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were eight new 52-week highs and 35 new lows, with total volume of 63.80 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

