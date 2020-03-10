US Markets

TSX claws back from worst day in nearly 33 years

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 10 (Reuters)

March 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as markets recovered some ground after a crash in oil prices sent equities plummeting in the previous session.

* As of 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 377.03 points, or 2.6%, at 14,891.27. In the previous session, the index had plummeted 10.3%, its worst day since October 1987.

* Energy stocks .SPTTEN, which track moves in oil prices, recovered a fraction of losses marked on Monday - their worst day ever. Oil prices rose sharply on the day, but were a far cry from levels seen prior to Monday. O/R

* Oil prices on Monday suffered their worst rout since the 1991 Gulf War as top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia began a price war.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 2.8%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN climbed 3.6%.

* Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC were the best performers for the day, as concerns over the global economy in light of the coronavirus outbreak prompted cautious plays.

* On the TSX, 222 issues were higher, while 7 issues declined for a 31.71-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 37.38 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Husky Energy HSE.TO, which jumped 12.3% after Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to "hold" from "sell".

* Pason Systems PSI.TO fell 1.5%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Great-West Lifeco Inc GWO.TO, down 0.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy CVE.TO and Crescent Point Energy CPG.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no fresh lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were eight new 52-week highs and 35 new lows, with total volume of 63.80 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

