TSX at record high as oil prices rise

Feb 19 (Reuters) - A rally in energy shares helped Canada's main stock index open at new highs on Wednesday as a decline in new coronavirus cases in China eased fears of falling crude oil demand.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 26.92 points, or 0.15%, at 17,885.26.

