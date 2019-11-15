TSX at fresh record high on trade optimism

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a fresh all-time high on Friday, tracking record levels on Wall Street, as positive signals on a trade truce between the United States and China supported sentiment.

* At 20:10 ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 8.95 points, or 0.05%, at 16,981.13.

* White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said late on Thursday that the world's two largest economies were getting close to a trade agreement that would ease the 16-month trade tensions.

* Six of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by a 1.2% climb in the energy sector .SPTTEN.

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.2%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.2% to $1,469.1 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* Meanwhile, the heavyweight financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 111 issues were higher, while 113 issues declined for a 1.02-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 28.57 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Detour Gold Corp DGC.TO, which jumped 8.8% after its quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust BEI_u.TO, which rose 6%, after it raised its full-year outlook for funds from operation.

* Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO fell 11.9%, the most on the TSX, after its quarterly revenue fell short of expectations. The second biggest decliner was Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, down 2.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and five new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 69 new 52-week highs and 22 new lows, with total volume of 42.60 million shares.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.