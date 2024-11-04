TSX approves Gran Tierra’s normal course issuer bid and ASPP

Gran Tierra (GTE) Energy announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for its shares of common stock. As of October 31 there were 36,460,141 Shares issued and outstanding and the public float was 35,458,717 Shares. Pursuant to the Bid, Gran Tierra will be able to purchase for cancellation up to 3,545,872 Shares, representing 10% of the public float, at prevailing market prices at the time of purchase, through the facilities of the TSX, the NYSE American or alternative trading platforms in Canada or the US, if eligible, or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSX, the NYSE and applicable securities laws for a one year period commencing on November 6and ending on November 5, 2025. Gran Tierra has also entered into an Automatic Share Purchase Plan, or ASPP, connection with the Bid. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Shares under the Bid when Gran Tierra would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods. Gran Tierra may purchase up to 9,829 Shares during any trading day, which represents approximately 25% of 39,317, which represents the average daily trading volume on the TSX for the most recently completed six calendar months prior to the TSX’s acceptance of the notice of the Bid.

