TSX accepts Teck’s new normal course issuer bid proposal

November 18, 2024 — 05:16 pm EST

Teck Resources (TECK) has been informed that the Toronto Stock Exchange, or TSX, has accepted Teck’s notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase its Class B subordinate voting shares. Under the normal course issuer bid, Teck may purchase up to 40 million Class B Shares during the period starting November 22, and ending November 21, 2025, representing approximately 7.9% of the outstanding Class B Shares, or 8.0% of the public float, as at November 8, 2024. 503,097,912 Class B Shares were issued and outstanding as at that date. As at November 8, 2024, during the previous normal course issuer bid, which commenced on November 22, 2023, and will end on November 21, 2024, Teck has purchased 18,062,775 Class B Shares at a weighted average purchase price of $62.75 through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange and alternative trading systems in both Canada and the U.S.

