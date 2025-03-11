$TSVT stock is up 76% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TSVT stock has now risen 76% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $129,834,842 of trading volume.

$TSVT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TSVT:

$TSVT insiders have traded $TSVT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICK LESCHLY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 86,870 shares for an estimated $254,901 .

. WILLIAM D III BAIRD (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,481 shares for an estimated $95,240 .

. JESSICA SNOW (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,266 shares for an estimated $28,265 .

. MARCELA V. MAUS sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $13,182

VICTORIA EATWELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,340 shares for an estimated $8,961.

$TSVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $TSVT stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

