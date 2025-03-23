$TSVT Earnings Preview: Recent $TSVT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$TSVT ($TSVT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $11,831,184 and earnings of -$0.27 per share.

$TSVT Insider Trading Activity

$TSVT insiders have traded $TSVT stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MASTER FUND, LP KYNAM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,238,047 shares for an estimated $80,053,571 .

. NICK LESCHLY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 86,870 shares for an estimated $254,901 .

. WILLIAM D III BAIRD (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,573 shares for an estimated $120,420 .

. JESSICA SNOW (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,564 shares for an estimated $39,629 .

. VICTORIA EATWELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,932 shares for an estimated $21,779 .

. MARCELA V. MAUS sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $13,182

$TSVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $TSVT stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TSVT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSVT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 11/12/2024

