Tsurumi Manufacturing Reports Mixed Results and Dividend Increase

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co (JP:6351) has released an update.
Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. reported a 2.8% decrease in net sales to ¥28,899 million for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with operating profit rising by 7.6% to ¥4,416 million. Despite these mixed results, the company plans to increase its annual dividend to ¥52.00 per share, reflecting confidence in its future performance.
