Tsurumi Manufacturing Reports Mixed Results and Dividend Increase

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co (JP:6351) has released an update.

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. reported a 2.8% decrease in net sales to ¥28,899 million for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with operating profit rising by 7.6% to ¥4,416 million. Despite these mixed results, the company plans to increase its annual dividend to ¥52.00 per share, reflecting confidence in its future performance.

For further insights into JP:6351 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.