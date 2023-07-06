Tsuruha Holdings (TYO:3391) Price Target Increased by 7.19% to 10,366.91

The average one-year price target for Tsuruha Holdings (TYO:3391) has been revised to 10,366.91 / share. This is an increase of 7.19% from the prior estimate of 9,671.45 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8,080.00 to a high of 13,650.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.41% from the latest reported closing price of 10,845.00 / share.

Tsuruha Holdings Maintains 2.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tsuruha Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3391 is 0.17%, a decrease of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.20% to 3,896K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 480K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3391 by 11.07% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 299K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 281K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3391 by 18.89% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 238K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3391 by 9.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 212K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3391 by 12.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

