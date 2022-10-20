'Tsunami of need' - UK's biggest food bank network launches emergency appeal

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest food bank network on Thursday launched an emergency appeal, warning it faces its most difficult winter ever as more people risk going hungry in a worsening cost-of-living crunch.

The Trussell Trust, which supports a network of 1,300 food bank centres across the United Kingdom, said it had experienced a dramatic increase in levels of need.

It said it handed out 46% more food parcels in August and September than it did in 2021 and forecast it would distribute 1.3 million in the next six months, including half a million for children.

But it warned demand was outstripping donations for the first time, meaning the food banks were having to purchase more food themselves. It said this was not sustainable.

"Faced with the perfect storm of rising energy prices, inflation and a potential recession that is pushing people deeper into poverty, the soaring cost of living is driving a tsunami of need to food banks," Trussell Trust CEO Emma Revie said.

"We never wanted to run an appeal like this, we would rather there was no need for food banks at all. But right now they are on the frontline of this cost of living emergency, we have no other option," she said.

Revie called on the government to provide a package of support directly targeted at people on the lowest incomes.

However, on Monday, new finance minister Jeremy Hunt reined in a vast energy support scheme for households and reversed planned tax cuts.

And on Wednesday, households grappling with accelerating living costs were dealt another blow when official data showed the biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed inflation back into double digits last month, matching a 40-year high hit in July.

(Reporting by James Davey Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.