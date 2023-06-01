Tsumura (TYO:4540) Price Target Increased by 19.11% to 3,401.70

The average one-year price target for Tsumura (TYO:4540) has been revised to 3,401.70 / share. This is an increase of 19.11% from the prior estimate of 2,856.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,828.00 to a high of 4,063.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.03% from the latest reported closing price of 2,765.00 / share.

Tsumura Maintains 2.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tsumura. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4540 is 0.09%, a decrease of 27.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.69% to 5,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 864K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4540 by 14.54% over the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 645K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 502K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4540 by 15.64% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 448K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 341K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4540 by 14.77% over the last quarter.

