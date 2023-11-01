Tsumura (TYO:4540) Price Target Decreased by 6.16% to 3,287.80

The average one-year price target for Tsumura (TYO:4540) has been revised to 3,287.80 / share. This is an decrease of 6.16% from the prior estimate of 3,503.70 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,828.00 to a high of 4,168.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.91% from the latest reported closing price of 2,697.00 / share.

Tsumura Maintains 2.37% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.37%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tsumura. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 13.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4540 is 0.09%, a decrease of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 5,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 887K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4540 by 8.49% over the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 645K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 516K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4540 by 8.30% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 451K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4540 by 10.46% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 334K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4540 by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.