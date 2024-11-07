News & Insights

Stocks

Tsumura & Co. Announces Robust Half-Year Results

November 07, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tsumura & Co (JP:4540) has released an update.

Tsumura & Co. reported strong financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a significant increase in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company’s net sales rose by 18.3%, while operating profit surged by 106.4%, reflecting a robust performance in the first half of the fiscal year. Additionally, Tsumura & Co. announced an increased dividend, showcasing confidence in its continued financial growth.

For further insights into JP:4540 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSMRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.