Tsumura & Co. Announces Robust Half-Year Results

Tsumura & Co (JP:4540) has released an update.

Tsumura & Co. reported strong financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a significant increase in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company’s net sales rose by 18.3%, while operating profit surged by 106.4%, reflecting a robust performance in the first half of the fiscal year. Additionally, Tsumura & Co. announced an increased dividend, showcasing confidence in its continued financial growth.

For further insights into JP:4540 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.