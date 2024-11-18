Tsukada Global Holdings Sees Sales Growth Amidst Income Challenges

TSUKADA GLOBAL HOLDINGS Inc (JP:2418) has released an update.

Tsukada Global Holdings Inc. reported a 7.8% increase in net sales for the first nine months of 2024, reaching 42,773 million yen, while operating income surged by 74.8%. Despite a drop in ordinary income and profit attributable to owners, the company’s financial position remains stable with an equity ratio of 28.4%.

