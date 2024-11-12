Tsui Wah Holdings to Review Financial Results and Dividend

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. (HK:1314) has released an update.

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 22, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year, as well as to consider the possible declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting could provide insights into the company’s financial health and future dividend policies, sparking interest among investors and market enthusiasts.

