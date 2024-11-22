Tsui Wah Holdings Reports Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. (HK:1314) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. reported a 9.8% decline in revenue to HK$448.3 million for the six months ended September 2024, with decreases in their Hong Kong and Mainland China markets. Despite the revenue drop, the company maintained a modest profit attributable to owners at HK$6.4 million, though slightly lower than the previous year. The earnings per share also saw a slight dip, reflecting the challenging business environment.
For further insights into HK:1314 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.