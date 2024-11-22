News & Insights

Tsui Wah Holdings Reports Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

November 22, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. (HK:1314) has released an update.

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. reported a 9.8% decline in revenue to HK$448.3 million for the six months ended September 2024, with decreases in their Hong Kong and Mainland China markets. Despite the revenue drop, the company maintained a modest profit attributable to owners at HK$6.4 million, though slightly lower than the previous year. The earnings per share also saw a slight dip, reflecting the challenging business environment.

