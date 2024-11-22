Tsui Wah Holdings Reports Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. (HK:1314) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd. reported a 9.8% decline in revenue to HK$448.3 million for the six months ended September 2024, with decreases in their Hong Kong and Mainland China markets. Despite the revenue drop, the company maintained a modest profit attributable to owners at HK$6.4 million, though slightly lower than the previous year. The earnings per share also saw a slight dip, reflecting the challenging business environment.

For further insights into HK:1314 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.