Tsugami (TYO:6101) Price Target Increased by 24.14% to 1,836.00

The average one-year price target for Tsugami (TYO:6101) has been revised to 1,836.00 / share. This is an increase of 24.14% from the prior estimate of 1,479.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,818.00 to a high of 1,890.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.90% from the latest reported closing price of 1,361.00 / share.

Tsugami Maintains 3.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.23%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tsugami. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6101 is 0.08%, an increase of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 4,174K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 584K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 537K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6101 by 9.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 337K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6101 by 22.18% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 322K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6101 by 16.19% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 268K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 19.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6101 by 21.28% over the last quarter.

