Tsubota Laboratory’s Impressive Financial Turnaround in 2024

November 20, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Tsubota Laboratory Incorporated (JP:4890) has released an update.

Tsubota Laboratory, Inc. reports a significant increase in net sales and profitability for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with net sales rising to 486 million yen from just 49 million yen in the previous year. The company has improved its equity ratio to 63.5% and maintains its earnings forecast for the full fiscal year. Despite these gains, Tsubota has not announced any dividend payments.

