Tsubakimoto Kogyo Completes Strategic Share Buyback

Tsubakimoto Kogyo Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of 450,000 of its own shares at a total cost of 843,750,000 yen, as part of a strategy to enhance shareholder value and improve capital efficiency. This move, executed through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction trading system, aligns with the company’s flexible capital management objectives.

