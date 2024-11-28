News & Insights

Tsubakimoto Kogyo Announces Share Repurchase Plan

November 28, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tsubakimoto Kogyo Co., Ltd. (JP:8052) has released an update.

Tsubakimoto Kogyo Co., Ltd. has announced its decision to acquire up to 450,000 of its own shares to enhance shareholder returns and capital efficiency. The purchase, set at a closing price of ¥1,875 per share, will be conducted through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction trading system. This strategic move aims to allow the company more flexibility in its capital policy.

