Tsubakimoto Chain Adjusts Forecast Amidst Operational Challenges

Tsubakimoto Chain Co. (JP:6371) has released an update.

Tsubakimoto Chain Co. has revised its full-term consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, anticipating lower net sales and income due to challenges in its Materials Handling Systems and Motion Control operations. The revised forecast projects net income of 20,000 million yen, a decrease from previous estimates. These adjustments reflect the company’s response to current market conditions and operational hurdles.

For further insights into JP:6371 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.