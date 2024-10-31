News & Insights

Tsubakimoto Chain Adjusts Forecast Amidst Operational Challenges

October 31, 2024 — 03:31 am EDT

Tsubakimoto Chain Co. (JP:6371) has released an update.

Tsubakimoto Chain Co. has revised its full-term consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, anticipating lower net sales and income due to challenges in its Materials Handling Systems and Motion Control operations. The revised forecast projects net income of 20,000 million yen, a decrease from previous estimates. These adjustments reflect the company’s response to current market conditions and operational hurdles.

