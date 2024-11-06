Tsubaki Nakashima’s Emission Targets Gain SBTi Approval

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd (JP:6464) has released an update.

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. has successfully secured approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its ambitious greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. The company aims to cut its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% and Scope 3 emissions by 25% by 2030, aligning with global efforts to tackle climate change. This milestone reflects Tsubaki Nakashima’s commitment to sustainable business practices and environmental responsibility.

