Tsubaki Nakashima Reports Mixed Q3 FY2024 Results

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. reported a 3.1% year-over-year increase in revenues for the third quarter of FY2024, attributed to a weaker yen, despite a decrease in sales volume due to automotive production suspensions and slow recovery in industrial demand. However, the company’s operating profit fell by 7.4% YoY due to inventory valuation losses and a revised downward forecast for ceramic ball sales. The year-end dividend was set at ¥10 per share, and a new mid-term plan is expected in February.

