TSU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TIM Participacoes S.A. (Symbol: TSU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.01, changing hands as high as $15.33 per share. TIM Participacoes S.A. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSU's low point in its 52 week range is $12.79 per share, with $17.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.23.

