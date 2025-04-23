$TSSI stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TSSI stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,164,655 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TSSI:
$TSSI Insider Trading Activity
$TSSI insiders have traded $TSSI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARRYLL E DEWAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 404,875 shares for an estimated $3,354,550.
- KIERAN BRENNAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 152,320 shares for an estimated $1,326,500.
- KARL TODD MARROTT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 126,368 shares for an estimated $986,008.
- JAMES MULFORD III OLIVER (CRO) sold 55,772 shares for an estimated $621,255
- PETER H WOODWARD sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $453,685
$TSSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $TSSI stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PALISADES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 252,723 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,997,294
- MURCHINSON LTD. added 231,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,750,334
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 201,545 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,390,323
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 195,485 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,318,452
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 190,494 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,259,258
- VALUE ALIGNED RESEARCH ADVISORS, LLC added 188,146 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,231,411
- EVERNEST FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 135,341 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,605,144
