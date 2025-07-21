$TSSI stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TSSI stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $50,853,855 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TSSI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TSSI stock page):
$TSSI Insider Trading Activity
$TSSI insiders have traded $TSSI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIERAN BRENNAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,025 shares for an estimated $379,202.
$TSSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $TSSI stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 543,372 shares (+278.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,265,470
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 358,216 shares (+1079.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,811,995
- PALISADES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 257,865 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $7,434,247
- MURCHINSON LTD. removed 187,727 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,473,656
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 158,900 shares (+778.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,247,365
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 153,741 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,206,866
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 146,613 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,150,912
