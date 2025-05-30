Stocks
TSSI

$TSSI stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 30, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$TSSI stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $32,157,450 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $TSSI:

$TSSI Insider Trading Activity

$TSSI insiders have traded $TSSI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DARRYLL E DEWAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135,000 shares for an estimated $1,330,629.
  • KIERAN BRENNAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 82,925 shares for an estimated $821,309.
  • JAMES MULFORD III OLIVER (CRO) sold 55,772 shares for an estimated $621,255
  • PETER H WOODWARD sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $453,685

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TSSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $TSSI stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $TSSI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.