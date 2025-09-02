Is TSSI Still Worth Buying After Surging 176.3% in the Past Year?

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is reshaping global technology infrastructure, and few companies are as strategically positioned to benefit as TSS, Inc. TSSI. For investors seeking growth exposure in the AI infrastructure buildout, TSSI represents an attractive opportunity with explosive momentum, strategic customer partnerships and a scalable business model that is just beginning to realize its potential.

Over the past year, TSS stock has surged 176.3% against the industry’s 1.7% decline. The company outperformed other engineering R&D service players, including Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL and AECOM ACM, which posted gains of 160.1% and 27.9%, respectively, during the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Record-Breaking Growth

TSSI’s most recent earnings report confirms what investors have started to recognize — this is a company in hypergrowth mode. In the second quarter of 2025, revenue skyrocketed 262% year over year to $44 million, driven primarily by procurement services and systems integration. Adjusted EBITDA doubled to $4 million, and net income rose to $1.5 million.

For the first half of 2025, the numbers are even more striking. Revenues surged 410% year over year to $142.9 million, while net income climbed 215% to $4.5 million. Diluted earnings per share nearly tripled to 17 cents. The company also generated strong positive operating cash flow, a sign that this rapid expansion is translating into durable financial strength.

These results aren’t one-off anomalies — they highlight a business model with operating leverage and accelerating demand across AI-focused services.

A Strategic Asset: The Georgetown Facility

A major growth driver is TSSI’s new 213,000 sq. ft. Georgetown, TX facility, which came fully online in mid-2025. Purpose-built for high-density AI rack integration, the site expands power capacity from 2.7 MW to 15 MW, with commitments for future scaling.

The company noted that racks requiring 300 kilowatts of power per unit — 10x more than just a few years ago — are now being integrated, with capacity planned to scale toward a megawatt per rack. This positions TSSI as one of the few players capable of delivering next-generation AI infrastructure at scale. For investors, this facility isn’t just a factory, it’s a strategic moat that will anchor long-term growth.

Market Tailwinds and Opportunity

The AI-driven data center market is expanding at a breathtaking pace. By 2027, the AI server market is expected to reach $410 billion at a 37.8% CAGR, while global cloud spending is forecast to surpass $723 billion in 2025. Edge and modular computing are also on the rise, expected to create a $380 billion market by 2028.

TSSI’s services, from procurement and systems integration to modular data centers, align directly with these growth vectors. Simply put, the company is sitting at the center of one of the largest technology buildouts in history.

Trusted Partnerships and Recognition

The company’s leadership team combines experience in scaling fast-growing businesses with operational expertise. CEO Darryll Dewan, formerly of Dell Technologies, and CFO Danny Chism, with a history of guiding companies through expansion phases, bring valuable perspectives.

Strategically, TSSI is focused on organic growth, expanding its integration and procurement services, while also exploring selective partnerships and new service lines. This approach is designed to balance growth opportunities with disciplined execution.

Execution is everything in this space, and TSSI has already proven its credibility. The company signed a multi-year integration agreement with a leading OEM, ensuring visibility into recurring revenue. Additionally, it earned Dell Technologies’ Best Deployment Partner Award, validating its ability to deliver mission-critical solutions for global tech leaders.

Valuation

TSSI is currently trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 23.34X compared with the industry average of 14.33X. This suggests a relative overvaluation, indicating that investors have high expectations for the company’s future earnings potential. The metric remains higher than the company’s peers, including Sterling Infrastructure (20.30X) and AECOM (15.06X).

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

TSSI’s strong financial results, state-of-the-art infrastructure and established partnerships position it well to capture opportunities in the rapidly expanding AI and data center markets. While the company faces risks such as customer concentration and industry competition, its trajectory suggests it is well-placed to benefit from long-term trends driving global digital transformation.

TSS continues to outperform, delivering spectacular triple-digit year-over-year growth in revenues and earnings. These factors alone make TSSI a compelling “picks-and-shovels” play in the booming AI infrastructure space.

