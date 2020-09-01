TSR To Buy Geneva Consulting Group

(RTTNews) - TSR Inc. (TSRI), Tuesday said it acquired Geneva Consulting Group, Inc., a provider of temporary and permanent information technology personnel based in Port Washington, New York.

Thomas Salerno, CEO stated "Geneva has been a well-respected, top tier firm in the staffing industry since 1997 and we look forward to welcoming their highly skilled team to our family. We will seamlessly continue to provide exceptional service to their clients and offer them additional services to further support their staffing needs."

Laura Torrillo, President of Geneva said "Our family has had the wonderful opportunity of building Geneva and we believe that the time is right to make this transition. Thomas and his team share our values and we believe our employees, consultants and clients will reach even greater heights with the additional resources available from TSR."

Thomas Salerno continued, "We believe this acquisition fits very well with TSR's new Board of Directors' overall strategic vision of accelerating growth and improving returns for shareholders."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.