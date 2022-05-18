TSN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.67, changing hands as low as $84.11 per share. Tyson Foods Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSN's low point in its 52 week range is $69.88 per share, with $100.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.95. The TSN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.