TSN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.34, changing hands as low as $54.67 per share. Tyson Foods Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSN's low point in its 52 week range is $53.61 per share, with $66.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.88. The TSN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.