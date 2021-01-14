TSM

TSMC's Q4 profit rises 23%, beats market estimates

Yimou Lee Reuters
Ben Blanchard Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) posted a 23% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, Reuters calculations show, boosted by demand for devices requiring high-end chips as the pandemic forces people to work from home and for Apple's new iPhone.

October-December net profit for TSMC TSM.N, the world's largest contract chipmaker, reached T$142.8 billion ($5.10 billion), versus the T$135.39 billion average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 28.0050 Taiwan dollars)

