TSMC's Q2 profit up 76%, beats market estimates

Taiwanese chip maker TSMC posted a 76.3% rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, Reuters calculations showed, on sustained demand for semiconductors amid a continued global shortage.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) TSM.N, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, saw net profit for April-June rise to T$237.0 billion ($7.94 billion) from T$134.4 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the T$219.13 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 29.8600 Taiwan dollars)

