TSMC vs. NVIDIA: Which AI Semiconductor Stock Should You Buy in July?

AI semiconductor stocks took center stage in June as continued enterprise AI adoption, sustained hyperscaler investments in AI infrastructure and a steady stream of product and manufacturing updates strengthened in the sector's long-term growth prospects. With July set to begin, this is an appropriate time for investors to reassess the AI landscape and compare its two most influential companies, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM, or TSMC, and NVIDIA NVDA.

The month of June saw the production ramp of NVIDIA's next-generation Vera Rubin AI platform and continued hyperscaler spending on AI infrastructure. TSMC, on the other hand, reaffirmed that the AI megatrend remains a key growth driver. The company expects more than 30% revenue growth in 2026, supported by sustained demand for advanced process technologies, with high-performance computing contributing 61% of first-quarter revenues.

Let's get into the details.

Investment Case for TSM

The company currently expects more than 30% U.S. dollar revenue growth in 2026, driven by robust demand for AI accelerators and high-performance computing chips, with the HPC segment accounting for 61% of first-quarter revenues. TSMC's May 2026 revenues rose 30.1% year over year to NT$320.52 billion, highlighting sustained demand for advanced-node and AI-related chip production. The company is also advancing its manufacturing leadership through expanding 2-nanometer production and leveraging NVIDIA's AI technologies to improve chip design, lithography, process control and defect inspection.

These developments support TSMC's long-term competitive moat as the preferred manufacturing partner for leading AI chip designers. However, investors should continue to monitor geopolitical tensions surrounding Taiwan, elevated capital expenditures tied to global capacity expansion and the potential impact of higher manufacturing costs.

Investment Case for NVIDIA

NVIDIA strengthened its AI leadership in June by ramping its next-generation Vera Rubin platform into full production while expanding partnerships across the semiconductor ecosystem. The company announced collaborations with TSMC to integrate AI into chip design and manufacturing and with SK hynix to accelerate innovation in AI memory. These initiatives should support long-term demand as hyperscalers and enterprises continue investing heavily in AI infrastructure.

Nevertheless, NVIDIA continues to face increasing competition in AI accelerators and custom silicon, while investors remain focused on export restrictions affecting certain international markets and whether hyperscaler AI spending can sustain its current pace.

TSMC Outperforms NVIDIA in June

Recent share price performance also makes this comparison particularly relevant before the start of July. Over the past 30 days, TSMC shares gained approximately 4.5%. In contrast, NVIDIA shares declined about 13.1%.



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Comparing Earnings Estimate Revisions

Both companies have witnessed favorable earnings estimate revisions over the past two months, reflecting confidence in sustained AI demand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM’s earnings has moved steadily higher for both 2026 and 2027 without any downward revisions over the past 60 days, indicating stable analyst sentiment.



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NVIDIA has also experienced broad upward revisions to earnings estimates as demand for AI infrastructure remains robust. However, given the strong expectations already embedded in NVIDIA's outlook, TSM's estimate trajectory and comparatively lower expectations suggest a more favorable risk-reward profile heading into the second half of 2026.



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Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, TSMC currently trades at approximately 26.2x earnings, compared with NVIDIA's 19.7x. Although neither stock appears inexpensive relative to the broader semiconductor industry, both valuations remain supported by strong long-term AI growth prospects.



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Final Verdict: TSMC vs. NVIDIA

Both TSMC and NVIDIA remain strong long-term AI investments, but TSMC appears better positioned for investors entering July 2026. Its robust AI-driven growth outlook, stable earnings estimate revisions and manufacturing leadership provide a favorable near-term risk-reward profile despite geopolitical concerns. Accordingly, TSMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

NVIDIA remains the undisputed leader in AI computing with attractive long-term growth prospects. However, after years of exceptional gains, investors may prefer to await another favorable entry point as the company navigates elevated expectations, increasing competition and export-related uncertainties. Consequently, NVIDIA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), making TSMC the more compelling AI semiconductor pick for new investments today. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.