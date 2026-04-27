TSMC vs. Lam Research: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Has an Edge?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM and Lam Research Corporation LRCX are key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor ecosystem, benefiting from surging demand for data center and AI-driven computing. Taiwan Semiconductor, based in Taiwan and also known as TSMC, is the largest contract chipmaker globally. Meanwhile, Lam Research makes the equipment that chipmakers like TSMC use to produce those chips.

Both companies are essential for the production of high-performance computing (HPC) and AI chips. However, from an investment perspective, one stock currently offers a more favorable outlook than the other. Let’s break down how each company is performing and which one looks like the better investment right now.

The Case for Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

Taiwan Semiconductor continues to lead the global chip foundry market. Its scale and technology make it the first choice for companies driving the AI boom. NVIDIA, Marvell and Broadcom all count on TSMC to build advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI accelerators. TSM’s first-quarter 2026 results highlight just how dominant the company remains. The company’s first-quarter revenues soared 40.6%, while earnings per share (EPS) increased 64.6% year over year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote

AI-related chip sales have become a major driver. In the first quarter, HPC revenues, which include AI-related sales, increased 20% sequentially and accounted for 61% of total revenues, up from 58% in the previous quarter. Advanced technologies, including 3nm and 5nm, made up nearly three-fourths of wafer sales, highlighting how AI workloads are creating strong demand for cutting-edge chips.

Taiwan Semiconductor expects 2026 revenues to grow by more than 30%, driven by continued strength in AI-related demand. This optimism is reinforced by strong second-quarter revenue guidance of $39-$40.2 billion, implying continued year-over-year growth of more than 30%. TSMC’s long-term forecasts depict that the momentum will continue beyond this year. Management expects AI revenues to increase at a CAGR of more than 50% in five years from 2024 to 2029, which makes TSM central to the AI supply chain.

To keep up with the growing demand for AI chips, Taiwan Semiconductor is spending aggressively. The company is set to invest nearly $56 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, far outpacing its $40.9 billion investment in 2025. The bulk of this spending is focused on advanced manufacturing processes, ensuring TSMC remains ahead of rivals in the chip manufacturing space.

Despite its strengths, Taiwan Semiconductor witnesses near-term hurdles. An ongoing war between the United States and Iran creates immediate risks for Taiwan Semiconductor. The primary near-term threats involve energy supply disruptions in Taiwan, critical material shortages and increased volatility in chip production costs. The conflict has prompted concerns about the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane. As Taiwan imports nearly 95% of its energy needs and relies heavily on liquefied natural gas, a disruption to this route directly threatens the stability of Taiwan's electrical grid, which is essential to keeping TSMC’s 24/7 fabrication plants running.

Escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly U.S.-China relations, pose strategic risks. With significant revenue exposure to China, TSMC is vulnerable to export restrictions, supply-chain disruptions or further regulatory pressure. These uncertainties could weigh on the near-term performance.

The Case for Lam Research Stock

Lam Research is capitalizing on AI trends. It builds the tools chipmakers need to manufacture next-generation semiconductors, including HBM and chips used in advanced packaging. These technologies are vital for powering AI and cloud data centers.

Lam Research’s products are not only critical but also innovative. For example, its ALTUS ALD tool uses molybdenum to improve speed and efficiency in chip production. Another product, the Aether platform, helps chipmakers achieve higher performance and density. These are essential capabilities as demand for advanced AI chips continues to increase.

In 2025, Lam Research’s revenues from advanced packaging grew significantly, and management anticipates strong 40% year-over-year growth for 2026. The industry’s migration to backside power distribution and dry-resist processing presents growth opportunities for LRCX’s cutting-edge fabrication solutions.

These trends are aiding Lam Research’s financial performance. The company has demonstrated consistent execution, maintaining quarterly revenues of more than $5 billion for the past four consecutive quarters, reflecting solid demand from leading chipmakers such as TSMC and Samsung.

In the company’s last reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenues rose 23.8% year over year to $5.84 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%, primarily driven by continued demand across the Systems and Customer Support Business Group segments. Lam Research’s non-GAAP EPS surged 41.3% year over year to $1.47 and surpassed the consensus estimate by 8.1%.

Lam Research Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

TSMC vs. LRCX: Earnings Growth Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates that Lam Research has a more stable earnings growth profile than Taiwan Semiconductor. The consensus mark for LRCX’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 33.6% and 33%, respectively. On the other hand, TSM’s EPS is projected to slow down in 2027. For 2026 and 2027, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSMC’s earnings indicates a year-over-year jump of 41.1% and 24.2%, respectively.

The earnings estimate revision trend for the two companies reflects that analysts are turning more bullish toward LRCX.

LRCX Earnings Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TSMC Earnings Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TSMC vs. LRCX: Price Performance and Valuation

Over the past year, shares of Lam Research and Taiwan Semiconductor have surged 274.2% and 146.3%, respectively.

TSMC vs. LRCX: One-Year Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the valuation front, Lam Research trades at 38.05 times forward earnings compared to 24.86 times for Taiwan Semiconductor. While LRCX looks more expensive, its positive earnings momentum justifies the premium. TSMC’s lower valuation reflects its risks, including higher capital spending and geopolitical concerns.

TSMC vs. LRCX: Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: LRCX Has an Edge Over TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor and Lam Research are both strong companies in an industry that should keep growing. However, today, LRCX seems like the better investment. It is benefiting from the same AI trends as TSMC, but with fewer risks from political tensions and spending. Lam Research’s steady growth, strong demand and solid profits give it an edge over Taiwan Semiconductor from an investment point of view.

Currently, Lam Research and Taiwan Semiconductor each carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.