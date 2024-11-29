TSMC (TSM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

TSMC (TSM) closed at $184.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.56% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.83%.

Shares of the chip company witnessed a loss of 4.91% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TSMC in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.14, marking a 48.61% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.96 billion, up 32.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.95 per share and revenue of $88.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.17% and +27.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.99% upward. Currently, TSMC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, TSMC is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.07. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.07.

It is also worth noting that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, positioning it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

