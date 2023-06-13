TSMC (TSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM) closed at $106.80, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the chip company had gained 24.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TSMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TSMC to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.52 billion, down 14.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.32 per share and revenue of $71.59 billion, which would represent changes of -19.03% and -5.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. TSMC is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSMC has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.12 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.12, so we one might conclude that TSMC is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.